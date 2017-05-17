Highlands residents meet again to discuss third class city option

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another meeting with residents of the Highlands community was held Tuesday night as the housing and golf complex north of Hutchinson continues to chew over whether it wants to become a third class city.

The designation, if it makes the long journey toward approval by the County Commission, would give the community the authority to levy taxes or generate revenue to maintain the area infrastructure. According to County Administrator Gary Meagher, a good crowd showed up last night both for and against a petition that would be needed to get the ball rolling. The community needs 50 signatures on the petition and, according to Meagher, they already have around 100.

Meagher says he expects the petition to be delivered to the clerk’s office in the next week and then the matter will go before the Commission to set a public hearing on the matter. Once the hearing is held, there will be a protest period. After that, the Commission can take action to approve or deny the request.