Food for Fines program in South Hutchinson coming next month

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Officials announced this morning that the Municipal Court annual Food for Fines program will run from June 1st through June 30th.

The program assists citizens who have outstanding fines and warrant fees through the South Hutchinson Municipal Court by allowing them to pay a portion of those fees with non-perishable food items.

Each item will add a $5 credit toward the fines or warrant fees, up to $50 for each person. The food will be donated to the Food Bank of Reno County.

No dented, rusted, non-labeled, opened, or expired items will be accepted.

If residents have questions concerning their eligibility for the program, they should contact the South Hutchinson Municipal Court at 620-560-6251.