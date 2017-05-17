Firehouse Subs coming to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After much speculation and rumors, we can now officially say that there will be a new restaurant coming to the Pryor Development strip mall located in the 1400 block of East 30th.

Brad Pryor informed Eagle Radio and hutchpost.com Wednesday morning that Firehouse Subs will occupy one of the spaces in the small strip mall adjacent to Allen Samuels. The sandwich shop is the fourth of five possible tenants for the property joining Edward Jones Investments, Nex-Tech Wireless and a UPS shipping supply store.

Pryor says things are moving along for the second phase of the development, which at this time, will offer four units for office or retail. The building will be located just west of the current one under construction.