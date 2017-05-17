Dragons 12th after day 1 at Nationals

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Freshman Cole Gritton fired an opening-round 73 to lead the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team on Day 1 of the NJCAA Men’s Division I National Golf Tournament at Buffalo Dunes Country Club.

The Blue Dragons shot an opening-round 302 on Tuesday to finish tied for 12th with Wallace State. Hutchinson is 18 shots off the pace of team leader Odessa College, which shot a 284 in the first round.

Gritton is the top Blue Dragon Individual after Day 1. He had four birdies and five bogeys in a 1-over-par round of 73. Gritton is tied for 18th after 18 holes.

Sophomore Wil Arnold is tied for 42nd after a 3-over 75. Arnold carded two birdies and five bogeys on Tuesday.

Freshman Doug Rios-Ceballos is tied for 58th after a 4-over 76. Freshman Jack Lanham is tied for 73rd after a 78. Freshman Matt Percy is tied for 95th after an 82.

Odessa’s Augustin Hole shot 3-under 69 to lead the field by one stroke over five golfers.

The Blue Dragons will once again be paired with Eastern Arizona and McLennan for the second round on Wednesday. The Dragons will tee off from 9:40 to 10:20 a.m.