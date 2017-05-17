Charles M. Good Jr. | 1917 – 2017

Charles M. Good Jr., 99, of Hutchinson, passed away May 9, 2017, of a long life well lived. He was born June 23, 1917, in Onaga, to the Reverend Charles and Edna (Morrow) Good Sr.

Charles graduated from Eureka High School in 1935, and received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and his master’s degree from Texas A&M. During WWII, Charles was a marine pilot stationed in the Philippines. He received three air medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and a Purple Heart for his service. Charles was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He owned and operated a jewelry store in Hutchinson before moving to Liberal to become a financial consultant. Upon retirement, Charles moved the family back to Hutchinson. He was a member of the First Congregational Church.

On July 29, 1945, Charles married Karleen J. King in Hutchinson. She died July 18, 2007.

Charles is survived by: sons, Wayne of Spearville, Robert (Janice) of Newton, Charles III (Helen) of Wamego, John (Debbie) of Derby, Donald (Marge) of Salina; daughter, Barbara Luman (Steve) of Hutchinson; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter-in-law, Melva Good; and two brothers.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 West Fourth Avenue, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at First Congregational Church, 3410 N. Plum, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the Charles Good Charitable Fund (to benefit the organizations Charles was passionate about), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Graveside Service Thursday, May 18, 2017

11:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery

5905 W 4th Ave

Hutchinson, KS 67501

Get Directions on Google Maps Memorial Service Saturday, June 24, 2017

11:00 AM First Congregational Church

3410 N Plum

Hutchinson, Kansas 67502