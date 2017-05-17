Bike to Work Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bike to Work Day in Reno County is this Friday. Pedal with Hutch Rec and the Vitality Team of Reno County to celebrate National Bike to Work Day. Five locations in Reno County are supporting cyclists who bike to work on Friday with a FREE breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m.

Locations include:

Hutchinson: DCI Park (2nd & Main); Hutchinson Clinic trail head (near 23rd & Waldron); KFSA (1515 E. 30th Ave); Central Bank and Trust (700 E. 30th Ave)

South Hutchinson: City Building (Main & Blanchard)

Buhler: Mustard Seed (214 N. Main)

Cyclists are encouraged to take a selfie or picture during their bike to work commute using the hash tag #bikewalkhutch. Post it on the Vitality Team of Reno County Facebook page for a chance to win a $100 Harley’s Bicycles gift card. Also, cyclists who need Rcat transportation services for their return trip may ride for free. Cyclists are to contact Rcat for more information.

Bike to Work Day is sponsored by the Vitality Team of Reno County, Hutch Rec, Harley’s Bicycles, KFSA, Central Bank and Trust, and the Hutchinson Clinic.