6 survive Kansas rollover crash thanks to seat belts

FORD COUNTY – First responders are crediting seat belts with saving the occupants of rollover accident from serious injury.
Early Monday, emergency crews were dispatched to 6 people involved in one vehicle rollover accident on U.S. 283 near Dodge City, according to a social media report from Ford County Fire and EMS.
One-year old twins were among those in the vehicle.
Upon arrival, all six were out of the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
Officials reminded this is a good reason why everyone needs to be properly restrained. Had improper or no restraints at all been used, the results of the accident would have been very different.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply