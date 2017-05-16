The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Tornado Warning for…

Eastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas…Northwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas…East central Edwards County in south central Kansas…

Until 815 PM CDT

At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Garfield, or 9 miles southwest of Larned, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…Frizell around 750 PM CDT.

Larned around 755 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fort Larned Historic Site.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.