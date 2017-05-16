Summer vacation coming soon for some students, later for others

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School students are getting ready to enjoy the summer break, some earlier than others as today is the last day for students in Buhler USD 313.

Three other school districts will also dismiss for the summer this week with Haven and Fairfield dismissing classes on Wednesday and Pretty Prairie letting school out for the summer on Thursday.

Nickerson will dismiss students for the summer on May 23 and Hutchinson USD 308 will be the last district in the county to let students enjoy their vacation with the district’s last day May 24.