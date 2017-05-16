Search for suspect in Hutch shooting continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are still searching for the suspect in a shooting last Wednesday that wounded a man in the 700 block of East 7th.

Police are not releasing any information at this point on any possible leads in locating 26-year-old Miguel Rodriquez Faudoa, who is the suspect.

He’s believed to be the one who shot Jesus Faudoa numerous times. Faudoa remains in critical condition at a Wichita hospital.

Rodriquez was last seen driving a blue single cab 2008 GMC Sierra with a Sedgwick County tag 934-JZL.

Police are still asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 694-2816 or Detective Dustin Loepp at 694-2829.