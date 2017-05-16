Pretty Prairie 1st, Central Christian 3rd at 1A regional golf

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pretty Prairie and Central Christian punched their tickets to the state golf meet next week. Pretty Prairie won the 1A regional held at Carey Park on Monday while Central Christian finished 3rd behind Goessel.

Wyatt Krehbiel led the way for Pretty Prairie with a second place finish, carding an 84. Marshall Walton finished in 3rd with an 86 to lead the way for Central Christian.

Results below:

Michal Holada (11) — Goessel HS +8 F 79 1

Wyatt Krehbiel (12) — Pretty Prairie HS +13 F 84 2

Marshall Walton (10) — Hutchinson-Central Christian HS ** Finished 1st in playoff ** +15 F 86 3

Trae Gehring (11) — Pretty Prairie HS ** Finished 2nd in playoff ** +15 F 86 3

Jacob Bruch (12) — Hutchinson-Central Christian HS ** Finished 1st in playoff ** +23 F 94 5

Rhett Makovec (12) — Goessel HS ** Finished 2nd in playoff ** +23 F 94 5

Cooper Zehr (10) — Burrton HS ** Finished 1st in playoff ** +24 F 95 7

Tyler Nisly (11) — Pretty Prairie HS ** Finished 2nd in playoff ** +24 F 95 7

Connor Schwartz (11) — Pretty Prairie HS +26 F 97 9

Bryce Meacham (11) — Burrton HS +28 F 99 10

Braden Roby (11) — Goessel HS +30 F 101 11

Chris Blankenship (12) — Hutchinson-Central Christian HS +32 F 103 12

Zane Allen (10) — Hutchinson-Central Christian HS +33 F 104 13

Dylan Lindeman (9) — Goessel HS +34 F 105 14

Reilly Tobias (10) — Hutchinson-Central Christian HS +34 F 105 14

Corey Smith (10) — Burrton HS +36 F 107 16

Pablo Perez (11) — Peabody-Burns HS +37 F 108 17

Andrew Brewer (10) — Pretty Prairie HS +40 F 111 18

Anthony Schmitt (10) — Burrton HS +40 F 111 18

Sam Kauffman (11) — Hutchinson-Central Christian HS +41 F 112 20

Chance Smith (10) — Chetopa HS +41 F 112 20

Miguel Guerrero (12) — Goessel HS +42 F 113 22

Derek Ross (10) — Chetopa HS +45 F 116 23

Bryar Underwood (12) — Chetopa HS +46 F 117 24

Carson Sterk (11) — Goessel HS +48 F 119 25

Lane Bearce (11) — Pretty Prairie HS +51 F 122 26

Darren Robison (12) — Chetopa HS +52 F 123 27

Jorge Saunchez (11) — Peabody-Burns HS +53 F 124 28

Maxwell Caldwell (10) — Peabody-Burns HS +56 F 127 29

Brian Meyers (11) — Burrton HS +60 F 131 30

Rocco Wlerts (9) — Peabody-Burns HS +62 F 133 31

Levi Branson (12) — Norwich HS +68 F 139 32

Mallory Harris (12) — Peabody-Burns HS +80 F 151 33

Anna Lubbers (12) — Peabody-Burns HS +85 F 156 34