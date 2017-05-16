NW Kansas suspect with machete tased after high-speed chase

SHERIDAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following a confrontation with deputies.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call west of Hoxie. While deputies were responding, the reporting party informed dispatch that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle and was able to provide vehicle description, according to a media release.

While deputies were responding, the suspect vehicle was observed making a U-turn on U.S. 24 Highway at mile marker 78.

The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect vehicle turned north on county road 110W and then sped away at a high rate of speed and a chase ensued.

The suspect led deputies on a car chase for some time, reaching speeds over 100 mph down county roads. Law

Enforcement backed off on the chase due to unsafe speeds. A short time later, Law Enforcement located the vehicle, a high-speed chase ensued again.

The suspect later returned to the residence of the initial call, exited the vehicle with a machete and advanced toward law enforcement.

The suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon and surrender. At this time, a law enforcement officer for the Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed his Taser, which was able to subdue the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

Name of the suspect was not released.