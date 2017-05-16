NW Kansas man sentenced to prison for rape

SMITH CENTER – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to more than 25 years in prison for rape, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Chris Eugene Wilkinson, 40, Norton, pleaded no contest in March to two counts of rape. Wilkinson was sentenced yesterday in Smith County District Court by Judge Preston A. Pratt to 155 months for each count.

The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 310 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. The convictions stemmed from crimes that were committed between August 2010 and April 2014.

The case was investigated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office and Smith County Attorney Tabitha D.R. Owen prosecuted the case.