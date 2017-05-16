Local gas prices below state and national averages

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices in Kansas continue to drop some as we head toward Memorial Day. The average per gallon price of $2.15 is down 3 cents per gallon from a week ago.

Last week, Kansas had seven cities in the $2.00 or less average, but this week, five remain at that level or less. Pratt is at $1.98 and Coffeyville, Galena, Minneapolis and Newton registered $2.00 averages.

The average price in Hutchinson is at $2.12 as of Tuesday morning, although a few stations were at $2.10.

The highest price in the state, according to Triple A Kansas, was in Hill City at $2.47 per gallon while, for the second week in a row, Pratt was the lowest at $1.98 per gallon.

The national average is $2.34 per gallon.