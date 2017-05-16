Kathleen Suzanne Jefferson | 1957 – 2017

Kathleen Suzanne “Kathy” Jefferson, 60, of Hutchinson, died Friday, May 12, 2017, at her home. She was born March 6, 1957, in Pratt, to Ray and Janice (Spain) Wesley. Kathy graduated from Nickerson High School and was a homemaker as well as retired restaurant worker. She was a founding member of Victorious Life Church, Hutchinson.

On Sept. 25, 1979, Kathy married Stephen Jefferson in Hutchinson. He survives.

Other survivors include: stepsons, John Wayne Jefferson of Lawrence and Adam Jefferson and wife Sherlyn, of Hutchinson; stepdaughter, Victoria Glaser and husband Doyle of Hutchinson; sister, Cynthia Wesley of Hutchinson; brothers, Charles Wesley, and James Wesley and his wife Darlene, all of Hutchinson; eight grandchildren; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, at Victorious Life Church, 1200 E. 10th Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor James Francis officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the Kathleen Jefferson Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

