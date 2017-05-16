Hutchinson City Council approves several zoning issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several zoning matters were approved during Tuesday’s agenda of the Hutchinson City Council.

The Council approved a new sign for the Hutchinson Mall. The mall would like to erect a billboard sign at 17th and K-61 Highway that will list the individual stores that are available at the mall.

The Council approved a zoning change to allow a property owner along West 12th to change zoning so he can construct a storage barn at that location.

Also today, even though the county will have the final say, the Council took a considerable amount of time to discuss and eventually approve the building of a storage building on land owned by Kim Altvater. Altvater wants to store some equipment and materials in the building, but the area doesn’t have the proper zoning. The property is not within city limits, but is within the extraterritorial jurisdiction, so the county wanted the city’s position on the matter.

And finally, the Council will consider a change order from APAC Shears for the 2017 arterial street maintenance program at a cost of $148,680.