HHS golfers 4th in regional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HHS boys golf missed out on a chance at state as a team, but will send two golfers. Max Ontjes carded a 79, which was good enough for 5th place. Freshman Xander Anderson carded an 86, finishing in 16th. Garden City easily won the team title with a score of 300, which was 20 strokes better than Dodge City. Wichita East was 3rd with a 333.

Results below:

Class 6A Regional at Carey Park (Par 71)

Teams: 1. Garden City 300, 2. Dodge City 320, 3. East 333, 4. Hutchinson 348, 5. Northwest 353, 6. North 363, 7. West 407, 8. Campus 425.

Medalists: 1. Logan Durst, Garden City, 72; 2. Taylor Larsen, Garden City, 73; 3. Sion Audrain, Garden City, 74; 4. Shamir Khan, East, 78; 5. Max Ontjes, Hutchinson, 79; 6. Adam Kessen, Dodge City, 79; 7. Matthew Vogel, Dodge City, 80; 8. Luke Gleason, Dodge City, 80; 9. Michael Kelly, Campus, 81; 10. Dylan Ratts, Dodge City, 81.

Individual Qualifiers: 5. Max Ontjes, Hutchinson, 79; 9. Michael Kelly, Campus, 81; 14. Elijah Parmenter, North, 83; 15. Jacob Devereaux, Northwest, 84; 16. Xander Anderson, Hutchinson, 86.