Fox announces 2017-18 line up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The historic Fax Theatre in Hutchinson has announced its’ line up for the 2017-18 season. The run down of shows includes a mix of rock and roll, country, and a great Christmas concert featuring the Celtic Tenors with the Hutchinson Symphony. A run down of the shows, and ticket information is below.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

with Special Guest HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN

Sunday, October 1st, 7:30 PM

$40, $45, $50

Over their 46-year history, Asleep at The Wheel has earned ten GRAMMY Awards and

released more than 25 studio and live albums, and there is no sign of slowing down any

time soon. The band’s most recent release, Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob

Wills and His Texas Playboys, garnered the 2016 GRAMMY Award for Best Recording

Package. The critically acclaimed album, named one of Rolling Stone’s 40 Best Country

Albums of 2015, is the latest in Asleep at the Wheel’s long-standing tradition of “keeping

Western Swing alive for 45 years”. Asleep at the Wheel will be joined by the jawdropping

virtuosity of Hot Club of Cowtown, a powerhouse trio of musicians who have

been together for almost 20 years, and who have toured with artists like Willie Nelson

and Bob Dylan, garnering rave reviews and legions of fans everywhere.

iLUMINATE

Saturday, October 14th, 7:30 PM

$35, $40, $45

iLuminate is a groundbreaking combination of storytelling, music and technology that

creates a visual experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen. They were called “Best

new act in America” during their run on America’s Got Talent in 2011 and have gone on

to be featured in music videos and on television shows around the world. iLuminate’s

troupe of performers wear custom-designed electrified glow-in-the-dark suits and

perform dance routines and illusions on a darkened stage to music hits, creating an

immersive audio-visual experience unlike any other. This show is fun for the entire

family.

MJ LIVE

Thursday, November 9th, 7:30 PM

$35, $40, $45

MJ Live is a world-class tribute to the late King of Pop – Michael Jackson. This is the

number one Micheal Jackson tribute show in the world and plays to packed houses at

the Stratosphere in Las Vegas while also selling out venues across the country. MJ Live

recreates the magic of a Michael Jackson concert featuring all of Michael’s hits

performed with a stellar live band, incredible dancers and an award winning performer

portraying MJ himself.

THE CELTIC TENORS with THE HUTCHINSON SYMPHONY

Thursday, December 14th, 7:30 PM

$40, $45, $50

The Celtic Tenors take the Fox stage accompanied by the Hutchinson Symphony for a

very special Christmas show. The Celtic Tenors have sold well over a million albums

and have topped the charts in the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany and Ireland.

They are, by far, the most successful classical crossover artists to emerge from Ireland,

and continue to re-invent the tenor idiom by pioneering a new style of cool never before

seen on the classical stage.

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

“RUMOURS” by Fleetwood Mac

Thursday, February 1st, 7:30 PM

$35, $40, $45

Classic Albums Live takes the world’s greatest classic albums and recreates them live,

on stage – note for note, cut for cut, exactly the way they sound on the album. It is a

recital performed by the world’s greatest rock musicians. Every song is performed in

their original order from the album. For their appearance at the FOX, Classic Albums

Live will be performing Fleetwood Mac’s classic album “Rumours” in its entirety, along

with other Fleetwood Mac favorites. Not just for Fleetwood Mac fans, but for music

lovers in general, Classic Albums Live creates a truly unique and unforgettable

experience live onstage.

An Evening with

THE COASTERS, Cornell Gunter’s DRIFTERS & THE PLATTERS

Friday, March 9th, 7:30 PM

$50, $55, $60

This will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Three legendary music groups in one concert!

The hit songs created by these three incredible ensembles are far too numerous to list.

The Coasters, The Drifters & The Platters each continue to fill concert halls across the

country, but to have them all together for one special concert is a very rare occurrence.

Backed by a full band, each group will take turns performing their greatest hits.

THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER

Friday, March 30th, 7:30 PM

$45, $50, $55

Celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2017, The Manhattan Transfer continues to set the

standard as one of the world’s greatest and most innovative vocal groups. Winners of

ten Grammy Awards, with millions of records sold worldwide, this amazing quartet is

building upon the extraordinary legacy created by founder Tim Hauser who organized

the four-part harmony group in 1972 in New York City. Now consisting of Janis Siegel

(alto), Alan Paul (tenor), Cheryl Bentyne (soprano), and newcomer Trist Curless (bass)

who replaced Hauser following his passing on October 16, 2014, the group is proud to

extend Hauser’s vision more than four decades later.

JAY AND THE AMERICANS

Saturday, May 5th, 7:30 PM

$35, $40, $45

Started by four teenage boys in Sandy Yaguda’s Brooklyn basement fifty years ago, Jay

and the Americans is one of the lasting success stories in Rock ‘n Roll history. Known for

such hits as “Come A Little Bit Closer”, “Cara Mia”, and “Only In America”, few bands

have ever reached such musical heights. From 1962 to 1971, this group charted an

amazing twelve Top Ten records. With three original band members, founding member

Sandy Yaguda (aka Deanne); original member Howie Kirschenbaum (aka Kane); and

original member Marty Kupersmith (aka Sanders), plus the addition of Jay Reincke, they

have recreated the authentic sound of their greatest hits.

While tickets for each individual show will go on sale Monday, August 14th at 9:00 AM,

Season Subscriptions allow patrons to see every show in the series from their favorite

seats, and represent an impressive 20% cost savings over purchasing tickets to each

show individually. This means season subscribers get more than one show free by

purchasing a season subscription. Season tickets are $252, $284, & $316 depending

on seating location.

Both first-time and renewing season subscribers can purchase season tickets

beginning Thursday, June 1st, 9:00 AM by phone at (877) FOX-SHOW or in-person

at the Fox Theatre Box Office, 18 East First Avenue. Box Office hours are 9:00 AM

to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Memberships and renewals for the 2017 – 2018 season also go on sale Monday, June

1st. While Season Subscriptions and ticket sales are designated toward costs associated

with presenting Fox events, Memberships are the vital funding source for the operations

of the historic and majestic facility. Expenses such as utilities, mechanical and HVAC,

staffing, infrastructure, technology and IT, insurance, cleaning, and maintenance are all

supported through memberships. Fox Memberships are partially or fully tax-deductible

depending on the membership level chosen.

Patrons on the Fox’s mailing list should expect to receive their season brochure in the

mail in early June with more information about each event, a season subscription and

membership order form, as well as other information on many other aspects of the Fox.

If they aren’t on the mailing list or aren’t sure, they can contact the Box Office at (877)

FOX-SHOW.

More information about all the shows in the series – including show times and season

ticket purchasing options – can be viewed at www.hutchinsonfox.com.