Eaton employee reductions under way

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s the beginning of the end for Eaton in Hutchinson. After announcing in January that they would be closing the hydraulics plant, the first rounds of permanent layoffs began this month.

The shutdown of the plant comes ten years after an all out effort by the city of Hutchinson and the State of Kansas to provide a $3 million incentive package for the company to stay. The company announced in January that the closing was the result of the ongoing declines in key markets, and demand for the products made at the facility.

The plant employed about 100 workers at the time of the announcement, although Eaton would not say how many were still at the plant at the present time.

All employees are receiving a severance package from Eaton, and Kansas Workforce at Hutchinson Community College has been working with the plant to help employees find new jobs.