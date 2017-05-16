Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

5/15/2017 Swain Kayle Collene $500 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Swain Kayle Collene $500 Direct Contempt



5/15/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $4,500 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $4,500 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/15/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $4,500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/15/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $4,500 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Fenton Katie Leann $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/15/2017 Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea $5,000 Probation Violation



5/15/2017 Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea $5,000 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Rogers Emily Precious $7,000 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Mendoza David Larry $100 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



5/15/2017 McMann Cole Eugene $10,250 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



5/15/2017 McMann Cole Eugene $10,250 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



5/15/2017 McMann Cole Eugene $10,250 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/15/2017 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn $11,500 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Heiderscheit Carrie Lynn $11,500 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/15/2017 Kirk Matthew Lynn $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



5/15/2017 Maurer Calvin Ray $0 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Zelenka Justin Jay $1,250 Probation Violation



5/15/2017 Zelenka Justin Jay $1,250 Probation Violation



5/15/2017 Zelenka Justin Jay $1,250 Probation Violation



5/15/2017 Zelenka Justin Jay $1,250 Probation Violation



5/15/2017 Zelenka Justin Jay $1,250 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Zelenka Justin Jay $1,250 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Nagel Kayleigh Nicole $5,000 Battery; Against State Correctional Officer



5/15/2017 Nagel Kayleigh Nicole $5,000 Failure to Appear



5/15/2017 Brock Wayne Gregory $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



5/15/2017 Kiraly Sheridan Michael $0 Theft; From MV; < 1K; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control



5/14/2017 Wilson Derrick James $500 Failure to Appear



5/14/2017 Renfro Jeffery Lynn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



5/14/2017 Snyder Alisha Irene $1,250 Failure to Appear



5/14/2017 Snyder Alisha Irene $1,250 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



5/14/2017 Valdes Elena Jazmin $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



5/14/2017 Valdes Elena Jazmin $0 Possess, Consume, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor/CMB by a Minor; unknown conviction



5/14/2017 Jackson Malik Hakeem Richard $5,000 Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g



5/14/2017 Jackson Malik Hakeem Richard $5,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/14/2017 Jackson Malik Hakeem Richard $5,000 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



5/14/2017 Jackson Malik Hakeem Richard $5,000 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)



5/14/2017 Bishop Kyle Edward $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/14/2017 Bishop Kyle Edward $0 Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting



5/14/2017 Villanueva Munoz Jennifer Diana $0 Possess, Consume, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor/CMB by a Minor; unknown conviction



5/14/2017 Farmer Kristen Nicole -$144 Failure to Appear



5/13/2017 Sharp Davore Cortez $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/13/2017 Sharp Davore Cortez $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/13/2017 Bowen Travis Wade $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/13/2017 Bowen Travis Wade $0 Endanger a Child; AGGRAVATED; Recklessly



5/13/2017 Bowen Travis Wade $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/13/2017 Bowen Travis Wade $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/13/2017 Patterson Jesseph Michelle Leanna Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/13/2017 Patterson Jesseph Michelle Leanna Dawn $0 Endanger a Child; AGGRAVATED; Recklessly



5/13/2017 Patterson Jesseph Michelle Leanna Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/13/2017 Patterson Jesseph Michelle Leanna Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/13/2017 Slack Richard Michael $0 Failure to Appear



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Probation Violation



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Probation Violation



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Probation Violation



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Failure to Appear



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Endanger a Child; AGGRAVATED; Recklessly



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/13/2017 Bell Nicole Suzanne $19,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Probation Violation



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Failure to Appear



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Probation Violation



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Endanger a Child; AGGRAVATED; Recklessly



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)



5/13/2017 Verrette Davis Lee $17,000 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



5/13/2017 Cooper Matthew Timothy $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



5/13/2017 Hinshaw Phillip Bryant $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



5/13/2017 Hysom Johnathan Paul Whitecloud $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



5/13/2017 Hysom Johnathan Paul Whitecloud $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



5/13/2017 Hysom Johnathan Paul Whitecloud $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



