Commission again considers burn ban resolution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners appear to be getting closer on the final language for a resolution surrounding open burning.

The final language is still being considered, but one thing the county will do is set up a website to provide information on open burning, including the county resolution. But, there would also be links to the National Weather Service and other sites that would give information such as the grassland fire danger, winds, humidity and other information for burning. But, it appears it would be up to those wanting to burn to do that research by going to that website.

They will also advise those wanting to burn to use an administrative line for request of information on burning as opposed to calling 911.

The commission could have the final draft by next week, which would also include language over wind speed and when burning would not be allowed.

The commission did approve of the holiday schedule for employees for 2018.

They also agreed to provide a letter of support for the Health Department’s accreditation application to the Public Health Accreditation Board. They state in their letter of support that they believe this will make the Health Department become more fiscally accountable and improve the performance and quality of the work that they offer citizens of the county.

A Kansas Department of Corrections Juvenile Services Fiscal Year 2018 prevention and graduated sanctions block grant totaling $654,935 was also approved Tuesday.

They also agreed to an Electronic Media Policy to try to keep the county network safe from hacking and viruses that could damage the entire network.