Cause for Paws makes donation to HFD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cause for Paws, Inc. has donated three sets of recovery oxygen masks to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Each set contains three recovery masks of different sizes that will fit either a cat, small or large dog. Each apparatus carries a set of masks.

The recovery oxygen masks will be, and have been, used in the resuscitation of animals rescued from fires that have been exposed to smoke or need supplemental oxygen.

Cause for Paws has also donated pet alert decals that homeowners can place on doors or windows of their place of residence. Individuals who are interested in these decals can call 620-694-2871 and inquire on how to receive a sticker.