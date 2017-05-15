Wintz steps down as HHS boys basketball coach

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School is in search of a new boys basketball coach. After two seasons, HHS head boys’ basketball coach Chad Wintz has resigned.

Wintz met with the team at 3:30 p.m. Monday to let players know his decision.

A businessman, Wintz was splitting his work time between his job at Fee Insurance and the HHS boys’ basketball program. He told the players it had become a time crunch for him.

“I have decided to resign my position as head boys’ basketball coach at Hutchinson High School due to personal and family reasons,” Wintz said. “I severely underestimated the time and commitment that it would take away from them. In general, I am proud of the players that I was able to coach over the past two seasons. I appreciate their efforts, and I believe our culture is better as a result of their efforts.”

While the progress has not come as fast as Wintz said he’d like it to occur, he feels confident a foundation based on work ethic has been created his successor can continue to push forward.

While at HHS, Wintz’ record was 6-36. He also had served as head coach of the Hutchinson Middle School – 7 team in 2009-10 when his undefeated squad won both the league and the league postseason tournament.

Locally, Wintz is best known for his five years as head men’s basketball coach of Hutchinson Community College where he went 111-46 from the 2001-02 season to 2005-06.

“I want to thank Kevin Armstrong and the HHS administration for all of their support in this process,” Wintz said. “I would also like to thank my current employer, Fee Insurance Group, for their undivided support to my cause over the past two years.”