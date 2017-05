HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2017 Cosmosphere Camps Solar System session 1 is approaching. This is a chance to enroll children in the space camp for those in grades 2 and 3.

The session runs June 5-9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuition for the this camp is $119 and registration can be done by contacting the Education Coordinator at camps@cosmo.org or by calling 620-665-9323.