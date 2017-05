WICHITA, Kan. — The HHS girls swim team came so close to winning the AVCTL title last year. This time around, they left little doubt and came away with the league title over the weekend in Wichita.

The Hawks scored a team total of 426 to outdistance defending league champion Newton with 383. Derby was third with 354 and Campus ended up with 4th. Maize, Salina South and Salina Central rounded out the rest of the field.

Complete results are below.

Click for complete results