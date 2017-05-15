Robinson Summer Craft Show coming to State Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2nd Annual Robinson Summer Craft Show is coming to the fairgrounds in Hutchinson Saturday, June 3.

Don’t miss this great craft show with 70 booths filled with creations from great, talented vendors. Lunch will be available with lots of snacks along the way, too. You’ll find a huge variety of great items at great prices and you’ll probably have a lot of fun doing it!

WHEN: Saturday, June 3: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Domestic Arts Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds

The event is free and open to the public.