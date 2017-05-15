Postal Service Food Drive sets new record

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This past Saturday marked the 25th Anniversary for the Postal Carrier Food Drive to support the Reno County Food Bank in an effort to stamp out hunger.

This year’s effort went well. According to postal officials, they collected 27,000 pounds of non-perishable goods for the food bank.

That’s a new record.

It’s not too late to donate, you can still set out goods today as well.

Postal officials say they are very thankful for the generosity of residents to help stock the shelves of the food bank.