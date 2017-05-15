Police make a number of drug-related arrests over the weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police made some drug arrests over the weekend with those involved facing some serious charges.

That includes 21-year-old Malik Jackson, who was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, no tax stamp violation, and possession of other depressants.

Elena Valdes, 19, was also arrested for driving under the influence and illegal consumption of liquor.

The arrest was made in the 1300 block of North Main. Jackson is jailed with a bond of $6,500.

On Saturday, four people were arrested for various drug charges in the 600 block of West 14th.

Davis Verrette, 28, was jailed with a bond of $18,500 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts of aggravated child endangerment, possession of depressants and no tax stamp. His bond was set at $18,500.

Travis Bowen, 44, Michelle Jesseph, 26, and 34-year-old Nicole Bell were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of marijuana and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Bell was also arrested for a probation violation. Her bond was set at $19,000.

Bowen and Jesseph have posted bonds, according to the Reno County Jail Log.