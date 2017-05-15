Payton Optical being bought by Wichita company

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Payton Optical will now become a branch of a Wichita firm.

Greg Payton told us that he’s selling the business to a Wichita company called “Specs.” He says they will take over on May 30 and will keep the Payton name. The business will be called “Payton Optical by Spec.”

Payton was excited that a homegrown company out of Wichita will run the business. He says they have been interested in having a store in Hutchinson and when they learned he was closing, they made the agreement with him.

Payton will retire the Friday before Memorial Day and Specs will then take over the day after Memorial Day.

Specs has three locations in the city of Wichita, one in Derby and one in El Dorado. He says the two owners are originally out of Benton, Kansas.

Payton had told us earlier that this was not a business decision, but that it was simply time to step away from work and enjoy life. He admits that it had some of his regular customers concerned, but now they will be able to do business with the new company, which will keep the store open in downtown Hutchinson.