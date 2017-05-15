One person badly injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident

RENO COUNTY — One person was flown to a Wichita Hospital early Monday after a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the county. The accident occurred at K-96 and Kent Road.

When Reno County Sheriff Deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old Daniel Earl Newburn lying in the center of K-96. He was apparently walking across the highway when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Edward A. Syres, who was traveling south on K-96. He says he didn’t see Newburn in the roadway until it was too late. He told deputies, he attempted to swerve to miss him and hit him with the front driver side of the vehicle.

Haven EMS and the Reno County Fire Department arrived on scene to assess Newburn. Due to his injuries, he was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center.

Syres and his passenger, 34-year-old Casey Lee Mead, were not injured.

K-96 north and south were both shut down to allow for Life Team to land to transport Newburn to Wesley.

The accident occurred about 2:10 a.m.