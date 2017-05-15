Minor fire being investigated at Hutchinson apartment building



(Photo courtesy of the Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire Crews responded to the 800 Block of North Adams early Monday for a report of a fire in a row of apartments with people still inside.

Initial arriving crews reported no fire visible. A small fire was found at the back of the apartment. The fire was controlled in less than five minutes.

Very minimal damage was done to the structure and no one was injured.

Damage estimates are at $2,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.