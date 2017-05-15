Long renovation of Commerce Gardens completed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major transformation of the Commerce Gardens apartment complex on East 11 Avenue is completed.
The last completed units were turned over to the complex April 12 after three years of work. According to management, all of the units are full with a waiting list for the Section 8 housing, which is based on income.
The entire complex was torn down and 11 new units were built using Kansas Housing Resources Corporation tax credit, insured HUD loans and other grant funding. The City Council approved having the city act as the pass-through for the funding, totaling $10 million.
The complex includes a new community building along with other amenities such as barbecue grill areas, a playground, bike racks, and a storm shelter.
Comments
Simon says
Not only do we need to provide them with food stamps and everything else they receive but now tax money goes to make sure they can be comfy and live in style while they sit back and continue to use the system to live. I can think of 10 million other ways to spend 10 million dollars that doesn’t involve carrying someone else’s weight in society. It just makes me so mad to know how bad our schools are and budget deficit and to see money spent on people that already take enough from us as it is. Spend the money on something that will benefit and return not benefit and benefit. They are just enabling the culture of dependence . Quit feeding the stray dogs. Make them go out and earn it like the rest of us. Then ya kill at least 2 birds with one stone. No more tax parasites and they are contributing to societies needs. If this makes you mad, look in the mirror. Because more than likely, you’re the problem.