Long renovation of Commerce Gardens completed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major transformation of the Commerce Gardens apartment complex on East 11 Avenue is completed.

The last completed units were turned over to the complex April 12 after three years of work. According to management, all of the units are full with a waiting list for the Section 8 housing, which is based on income.

The entire complex was torn down and 11 new units were built using Kansas Housing Resources Corporation tax credit, insured HUD loans and other grant funding. The City Council approved having the city act as the pass-through for the funding, totaling $10 million.

The complex includes a new community building along with other amenities such as barbecue grill areas, a playground, bike racks, and a storm shelter.