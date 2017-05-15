HHS students compete in Business Professionals of America competition

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson High School HCTEA students took top-flight honors during last weekend’s Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference at Orlando, Florida. More than 8,000 students competed at the national event.

Junior Austin Childs placed second in extemporaneous speech. Senior Nick Vogel placed third in management, marketing and human resources concepts.

Vogel also qualified for nationals in system administration using CISCO and computer network terminology. He took first place in both of these events at state.

Additionally, five students competed in preliminary rounds at nationals for the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy at HHS after qualifying at state.

Senior Braiden Vonfeldt and senior Angel Wuthnow competed in computer animation.

Senior Alex Ratzlaff competed in open testing events.

Sophomore Caleb Pickard competed in C# programming.

Sophomore Taylor Lang competed in advanced spreadsheet applications.