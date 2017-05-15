Former NBA player returns, graduates from KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former NBA player Drew Gooden has graduated from the University of Kansas, 14 years after leaving early to play professional basketball.

The Kansas City Star reports the 35-year-old graduated Sunday after completing his bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

The forward left school as a junior in 2002, and was chosen fourth overall in that year’s draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He last played for the Washington Wizards in 2015-16. He averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds per game during his career.

Gooden says finishing his degree “is something I said I’d do and something I really wanted to do.” Gooden says he’s looking into getting his master’s degree and plans to send a copy of his diploma to former university head coach Roy Williams.

Several athletics department officials greeted Gooden on Sunday, including head basketball coach Bill Self. Some of his former college teammates also attended.