FHSU announces Honors College students

HAYS, Kan. — A Haven resident attending Maize High School is one of 31 new students, including five current FHSU students and 26 incoming freshmen, to be named to the Fort Hays State Honors College.

Erik Hammett, an incoming freshman majoring in physics, is a 2017 Maize High School graduate.

The Honors College offers three exclusive scholarships: The Regents Scholarship, the Tier 1 Scholarship and the Tier 2 Scholarship, all of which are renewable for three additional years.

The Regents Scholarship covers full tuition and fees up to 18 credit hours, room and board and includes $450 per semester for books. The Tier 1 Scholarship provides students with $4,000 for tuition and $6,000 for room and board. The Tier 2 Scholarship provides students with $3,500 for tuition and $3,200 for room and board.