Drug testing policy to be discussed further

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There will be more discussion in regards to a random drug testing policy for the the Nickerson USD 309 School Board during tonight’s agenda session.

The policy would provide random drug testing for students participating in all extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including athletic programs, cheerleading, student council, band and vocal programs, and even parking privileges and most academic activities. The policy would cover all students in grades 7-12.

The board will also go over several coaching positions and further discuss strategic planning for the district’s facilities.

Tonight’s Nickerson USD 309 Board meeting begins at 7 in the school district offices on West 4th Avenue, just west of Fun Valley.