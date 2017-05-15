Buhler golfers sixth at 4A regional

CLAY CENTER, Kan. — The Buhler High School golf team had to settle for sixth place at the 4A regional held Monday at Clay Center Country Club.

Wamego scored an eight-stroke victory in the final team standings with a total of 304. Hayden was next at 312, followed by Clay Center at 332. Buhler finished with a team total of 363.

Grant Burr led the way for BHS with a tie for 17th, shooting an 86.

Results below:

4A Regional Clay Center Team Score Wamego 304 Topeka-Hayden 312 Clay Center Community 332 Abilene 340 McPherson 347 Buhler 363 Concordia 375 Holton 391 Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 430