Buhler golfers sixth at 4A regional

CLAY CENTER, Kan. — The Buhler High School golf team had to settle for sixth place at the 4A regionalBuhler Frolic held Monday at Clay Center Country Club.

Wamego scored an eight-stroke victory in the final team standings with a total of 304. Hayden was next at 312, followed by Clay Center at 332. Buhler finished with a team total of 363.

Grant Burr led the way for BHS with a tie for 17th, shooting an 86.

 

Results below:

 

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Mason Ahlberg -12
Clay Center Community
32
33
65
2
Cooper Spears -12
Wamego
33
33
66
3
Brennen Acree -12
Concordia
35
34
69
4
Jacob Lackey -12
McPherson
35
36
71
5
AJ Haussler –
Holton
37
37
74
5
Mac Piles -10
Topeka-Hayden
35
39
74
7
Chase Dillon -11
Wamego
38
37
75
8
Carson Dinkel -12
Topeka-Hayden
39
38
77
9
Jacob Tritsch -12
Topeka-Hayden
41
38
79
10
AJ Sramek -11
Wamego
39
42
81
11
Griffon Walker -11
Topeka-Hayden
44
38
82
11
Justin Deters –
Abilene
43
39
82
11
Spencer Stewart -12
Wamego
43
39
82
14
Logan Wells -12
Topeka-Hayden
44
40
84
14
Kyle Simons -12
Topeka-Hayden
42
42
84
14
Anthony Haig –
Abilene
41
43
84
17
Grant Burr -12
Buhler
46
40
86
17
Zeb Bloom -12
Clay Center Community
43
43
86
17
Noah Hildreth -12
Wamego
43
43
86
20
Nick Brooks –
Abilene
45
42
87
20
Brandon Loader -12
Clay Center Community
44
43
87
20
Cody Jiles –
Abilene
44
43
87
23
Jacob Wick -10
Wamego
43
47
90
24
Kyle Winters -12
Buhler
47
44
91
25
Drew Labertew -11
McPherson
48
44
92
25
Tyler Hoxie -09
McPherson
46
46
92
25
Colten Geren -11
McPherson
46
46
92
25
Brock Malm -12
McPherson
44
48
92
29
Matt Voth -09
Buhler
46
47
93
29
JD McPherson -12
Buhler
43
50
93
31
Ty Pfizenmaier -11
Clay Center Community
49
45
94
32
Dakota Davis -12
Chapman
51
44
95
32
Clayton Chism -11
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
42
53
95
34
Austin Shepley –
Holton
48
48
96
35
Zach Ham -12
Clay Center Community
46
51
97
36
Thomas Cox -09
Buhler
51
47
98
37
Jager Sieben -12
Concordia
49
50
99
38
Dakota Baker -10
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
49
52
101
38
Luke Blochlinger –
Concordia
48
53
101
40
Elliot Kobishie –
Abilene
49
53
102
41
Jackson Berning -09
Buhler
51
52
103
42
Riley Shepley –
Holton
52
52
104
43
Kyler Hoppes -10
McPherson
53
53
106
43
Xavier Christenson -11
Concordia
50
56
106
45
Gus Haug –
Abilene
52
55
107
45
Lake Winter -11
Concordia
50
57
107
47
Evan Sewell -11
Clay Center Community
54
58
112
48
Caden Feleciano -10
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
57
58
115
49
Rafe Folk –
Holton
65
52
117
50
Ryan Taylor –
Holton
64
55
119
50
DJ Bridgeford -10
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
57
62
119
52
Aaron Randell -09
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
56
66
122

4A Regional Clay Center
Team Score
Wamego 304
Topeka-Hayden 312
Clay Center Community 332
Abilene 340
McPherson 347
Buhler 363
Concordia 375
Holton 391
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 430
