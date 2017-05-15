Buhler golfers sixth at 4A regional

CLAY CENTER, Kan. — The Buhler High School golf team had to settle for sixth place at the 4A regional held Monday at Clay Center Country Club.
Wamego scored an eight-stroke victory in the final team standings with a total of 304. Hayden was next at 312, followed by Clay Center at 332. Buhler finished with a team total of 363.
Grant Burr led the way for BHS with a tie for 17th, shooting an 86.
Results below:
|
4A Regional Clay Center
|Team
|Score
|Wamego
|304
|Topeka-Hayden
|312
|Clay Center Community
|332
|Abilene
|340
|McPherson
|347
|Buhler
|363
|Concordia
|375
|Holton
|391
|Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
|430
