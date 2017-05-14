Volunteers sought for NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Greater Hutchinson CVB, host of the 2017 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship, is currently recruiting volunteers to join various committees related to the championship. The championship dates are Nov. 16-18, 2017, and areas for volunteer needs include: Banquet, Locker Room, Game Day Operations, Player Registration, Hospitality Room, Pre-Championship Setup, Team Hosts, and more.

A full list of volunteer opportunities can be found online at www.njcaavb1.com/volunteer. Interested individuals can fill out the form online or return via email, fax, or drop off at the CVB offices.

The three-year contract for the Division I Volleyball Championship was awarded to the CVB by the NJCAA Board of Directors in April 2016. The 16-team, false double-elimination championship will take place at the newly-renovated Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Any questions related to the NJCAA DI Volleyball Championship or about volunteering can be directed to Holly Leiker, hollyl@hutchchamber.com or 620.662.3391