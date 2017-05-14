Streetscape work for week of May 14

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is an update on what’s scheduled for this week with the Hutchinson downtown Streetscape construction.

As of now, most of the work has been completed on the curb and gutter between 3rd and 4th Avenues. The intersection of West 4th Avenue remains closed, as do most sidewalks between 3rd and 4th Avenues. This week, crews hope to install electrical conduits for the new street lighting and intersections, install irrigation work, and continue with concrete work as weather permits. The rainy weather last week slowed progress on the project.

If you have any questions, you can contact Hutchinson Public Works at 620-694-1900.