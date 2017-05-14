New student artwork on permanent display at HHS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Award-winning artwork is now on display permanently in one exhibit in the Hutchinson High School library. It includes a sculpture and woodworking.

HHS senior Julia Hardenburger has donated her award-winning three-dimensional artwork “Ideas are Incombustible” to the school. To ensure the paper sculpture has a long life, a suitable home had to be constructed.

Enter teacher David Ward’s woodworking students. For the past several weeks, the students have been

constructing a custom display case for Hardenburger’s artwork. Materials for the display case were purchased by the Hutchinson High School Alumni Association.

Thursday, Hardenburger put finishing touches on the display while woodworking students senior Damian Brinkley and junior Josh Tarbox unsealed and resealed the display case for her.

Other woodworking students who worked on the custom display case project included junior William Judd, senior Alva Elliott, junior Martin Vasquez, senior Michael Taylor and sophomore Alex Everhart.

The sculpture now stands on the north side of the HHS library, adjacent to the main entrance. “Ideas are Incombustible” by itself received an honorable mention in the Kansas Scholastic Arts Awards. As part of a portfolio, the art was a Gold Key and American Visions winner. Nationally, the portfolio received a silver medal.