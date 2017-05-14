Hutch Police hold Seat-belt check-lane

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police held a “Buckle Up Hutch” Seat-belt Check-lane on Friday. They were at Frank Hart Crossing at end of South Main.

They say they contacted 255 drivers and gave 6 adult seat-belt warnings, one warning for a 8-13 year-old child seat violation, Four for the 4-7 year-old child safety seat requirement and three for children ages birth to 3 years-old.

They remind parents to make sure your 4-7 year-old’s are in booster seats if they are not 80 pounds or 57 inches tall before reaching their 8th birthday!