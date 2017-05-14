Geraldine “Gerry” Mae Hollingsworth | 1931 – 2017

Geraldine “Gerry” Mae Hollingsworth, of Hutchinson, 86, died May 10, 2017, at Pleasant Hills, Hutchinson. She was born March 14, 1931, in Hoisington, to Michael F. and Victoria E. (Lindholm) Stoskopf. Gerry graduated from Hoisington High School in 1948 and Kansas State University in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree. She was a homemaker, great cook, and a long-time Hutchinson community leader. Gerry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and P.E.O. Chapter BY.
On Sept. 4, 1951, she married Howard M. Hollingsworth in Great Bend. They shared 60 years of marriage before he died on Aug. 5, 2012.
Gerry was a loving, devoted, and very generous woman who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by: sons, Michael Hollingsworth and wife Tammy of Petaluma, CA, Mitchell Hollingsworth and wife Lisa of St. Regis, MT; son-in-law, Michael Whitsitt of Westwood Hills, KS; brother, Duane Stoskopf and wife JoAnn of Overland Park; grandchildren, Sydney Barnes and husband Alex, Barrett Hollingsworth, Riley Mae Hollingsworth, Rachel Whitsitt, Ben Whitsitt, Katie Martens and husband Stu; and great-grandchildren, Zoe and Teddy Martens.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Michelle Victoria Whitsitt.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Michael McGuire officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church parlor. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Public Library Children’s Dept., in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Leave a Reply