Carolyn Sue Collins | 1944 – 2017

Carolyn Sue Collins, 72, of Hutchinson, died May 10, 2017, at Hospice House. She was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Sterling, KS, the daughter of John R. and Eunice L. (Goudy) Caley. She graduated from Stafford High School in 1962, and Hutchinson Junior College in 1964. Carolyn retired from Dillons Bakery.

She married Don Collins in Washington D.C. He died in 1993.

Survivors include: siblings, Linda Sewell of Hutchinson, Janice Boomershine and husband Ron of Wichita, Bill Caley and wife Dorothy Ann of Henderson, NV, and Tim Caley and wife Susan of North Little Rock, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Carey presiding. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church Bell Choir Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Memorial Service Tuesday, May 16, 2017

11:00 AM Emanuel Lutheran Church

140 E. 30th Ave.

Hutchinson, Ks 67502