David Alan Corn| 1954 – 2017

David Alan Corn, 63, of Inman, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Via Christi, St. Francis campus, Wichita, surrounded by his family. He was born April 20, 1954, in Independence, Kansas, to his loving parents, Fred and Edith Corn. David grew up in Bushton with his brother, Roger, and sisters, Carolyn and Susan. After high school he attended Kansas State University, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural engineering, but more importantly met his wife Sheila. David and Sheila were married December 21, 1975, and enjoyed 41 happy years of marriage.

David and Sheila had eight loving children; Joshua, Rebecca, Sarah, Rachel, Leah, James, Jonathon, and Daniel. Joshua, Rebecca, and Leah have married the love of their lives with David by their sides, and later brought into the world grandsons Hudson, Logan, Neil, and Thomas. David’s biggest pleasure in his life was in his family. His family and community will undoubtedly miss him greatly.

David was an engineer, but had many hobbies in life, including wood and metal-working, leatherwork, and many other skills. His kids will forever be grateful for the gifts and skills that he passed on. David was a brilliant, caring, and patient teacher to everyone he encountered. His influence and instruction have created a legacy that will live on for years.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson, with Reverend Chad Trunkhill officiating. Burial will follow at North Inman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be given to the Youth Club Scholarship Fund at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Corn Family Scholarship Fund at Inman High School, or the American Cancer Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Family to receive friends Sunday, May 14, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501

Get Directions on Google Maps Funeral Service Monday, May 15, 2017

10:00 AM Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

407 E. 12th Ave

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501