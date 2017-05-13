Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

5/12/2017 Gomez Sergio $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/12/2017 McAllister Jade Lillianna $0 DUI; Combination of Drugs and Alcohol; Incapable of Safely Operating Vehicle; 1st Offense



5/12/2017 McAllister Jade Lillianna $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/12/2017 McAllister Jade Lillianna $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/12/2017 McAllister Jade Lillianna $0 Endangering a Child



5/12/2017 Mattox Clarence Wayne $5,000 Probation Violation



5/12/2017 Gates Brian Jordan $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



5/12/2017 Spears James Andrew $0 Failure to Appear



5/12/2017 Benitez Eduardo Francisco $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



5/12/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $0 Failure to Appear



5/12/2017 Witt Destiny Danee $45,000 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon



5/12/2017 Witt Destiny Danee $45,000 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon



5/12/2017 Witt Destiny Danee $45,000 Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Inflicts bodily harm



5/12/2017 Witt Destiny Danee $45,000 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



5/12/2017 Hurlburt Shaunna Lynn $5,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)



5/12/2017 Hurlburt Shaunna Lynn $5,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/12/2017 Hurlburt Shaunna Lynn $5,000 Failure to Appear



5/12/2017 Wharton Francesca Laverne $0 Probation Violation



5/12/2017 Wharton Francesca Laverne $0 Probation Violation



5/12/2017 Wharton Francesca Laverne $0 Probation Violation



5/12/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $0 Failure to Appear



5/12/2017 Novack Alyssa Renae $0 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Fenton Katie Leann $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



5/11/2017 Keeton Connie Sue $0 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Rogers Dena Marie $0 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Gilbert Richard Michael $0 Probation Violation



5/11/2017 Martin Shanee Marie $2,500 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Ward John Wallace $600 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Ward John Wallace $600 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



5/11/2017 Ward John Wallace $600 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



5/11/2017 Ward John Wallace $600 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



5/11/2017 Probst Kacee Charlene $0 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Probst Kacee Charlene $0 Failure to Appear



5/11/2017 Probst Kacee Charlene $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Lamunyon William Dean $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Davis Robin Dee $0 Probation Violation



5/10/2017 Dole Ashle Kay $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Ackerson Jessica Marie $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



5/10/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Cabral Pilar Aissa $0 Probation Violation



5/10/2017 Cabral Pilar Aissa $0 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Engelhardt April Dawn $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/10/2017 Hulsey Philip Anthony $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/10/2017 McFadden Tracy Marie $5,000 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or post release supervision



5/10/2017 McFadden Tracy Marie $5,000 Failure to Appear



5/10/2017 Evans Porter Chance $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



5/10/2017 Armstrong Jr John David $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/10/2017 Armstrong Jr John David $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



5/10/2017 Owston Curtis Ray $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



5/10/2017 Owston Curtis Ray $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



