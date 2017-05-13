Anita Marie Southards | 1939 – 2017



Anita Marie Southards, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away May 11, 2017, at Hospice House. She was born March 29, 1939, to Floyd Clinton and Hazel (Charter) Sloan in Sterling, Kansas.

She married Kenneth Ray Southards on February 28, 1961, in Monmouth, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2008.

She is survived by three daughters and families: Kathleen of Hutchinson, Karen and Glen Duran of Buhler, Laurie and Jeff Moody of Wichita; grandchildren, Erik Sanburn and Dee Schuka, Kristina (Sanburn) and Rocky Perez, Michael Moody, Dylan Moody, Jacob Duran, Joshua Duran and Emily Duran; great-grandchildren, Levi, Martean, Hayden, Dominik, Autumn and Pax Perez; brother, Buckley Sloan of Hutchinson.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Jerry Sloan; and sister, Donna (Sloan) Turner.

No service will be held at this time. A family celebration of life will take place this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.