Summer lunch programs begin May 30

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson and Hutchinson School Districts will provide summer lunches this year.

Nickerson will host summer lunches at both Nickerson High School and South Hutchinson Elementary starting May 30 and running until July 27. Both breakfast and lunch will be served with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The program is open to anyone under age 18 and adult meals are available at a cost. For more information, contact Susie George at 620-663-7141.

Hutchinson USD 308 will also kick off its summer program May 30 at HMS 7 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Avenue A splash park from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.; and the fairgrounds splash park, also from 11:30 till 12:15.

The program will expand June 5 to include Faris Elementary School from 11 a.m. until noon; the Hutchinson Library from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and Boys and Girls Club from 11 until noon.

Then starting June 12, the program will also include the Carey Park Gazebo near the Salt City Splash from 11:30 until 12:30. The program will run until July 28.

Unlike in past years, USD 308 will not provide breakfast in the mornings. The program is free and open to anyone under age 18, with adult meals available for $3.50.