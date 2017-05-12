Memorial service honors the ultimate sacrifice



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the memorial service for Reno County Law Enforcement Friday, very heartfelt comments were heard from Sheriff Randy Henderson, Pastor Willard Stafford and the guest speaker, David Warry, who is retired from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. He talked about how this day was set aside to honor those law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice to serve the public.

The holiday was created on Oct. 1, 1961, when Congress asked the president to designate May 15 to honor peace officers. John F. Kennedy signed the bill into law on Oct. 1, 1962.

Warry told the gathering that “this is a time when Americans are given a chance to honor the extraordinary service given by our law enforcement officers and to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

He was also critical of some of the media coverage of law enforcement in recent months and years where the evening news showed officers doing something wrong. But he added, “All citizens know that they are being protected by law enforcement 24 hours a day, seven days a week and to receive help, all they have to do is call 911 and an officer will be there to help anyone with any problem.” He says “each minute of each day, there is a law enforcement officer somewhere in this country protecting some stranger that they don’t even know from harm at the risk of their own life.”

The ceremony also featured the Reno County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard who presented that flag, placing it on the flag pole in front of the Law Enforcement Center. Taps was played by Chase Schwein.

They also read names of those who have been wounded and those killed in the line of duty as peace officers in this country.

Members of law enforcement, as well as their support staff, were served hamburgers and other items after the ceremony by members of Reno County Crime Stoppers and the local Civitan club.