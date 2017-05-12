Final touches on Sports Arena discussed during committee meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the final small details being worked out, the Hutchinson Sports Arena will be fully finished, although some things will need touched up over the summer.

During the final Arena Building Committee meeting, a list of things that will still need to be corrected or added were discussed. They include a new water hydrant for the roof of the south addition that will be used for maintenance on the building’s environmental systems, some tweaks to the buildings remote controls for lighting and other operations, and the complete sanding and refinishing of the main gym floor. Most of the issues found on what is called the “punch list” have been corrected.

JE Dunn also informed the committee that the project still has about $30 to $50 thousand in contingency funds that will go into the arena for future needs.

An open house and ribbon cutting for the arena will be held June 15 with a short program at 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 4:30. Tours of the building will be held following the ceremony until 6:30.