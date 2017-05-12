Building Trades open house set for next Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An open house for the 2017 Building Trades home is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 2813 Morris in Hutchinson.

The Building Trades Program is a joint effort of the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy and Hutchinson Community College. Each year, the program builds a single-family home in the community.

Students will be available to give tours and showcase the home during the open house.

Morris Street is in the Oxford Point subdivision south of 30th. Look for the Oxford Point signs on the south side of the street.